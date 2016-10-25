BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Oct 25 Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd
* Expect that in due course competitive disadvantage suffered due to having to apply more capital than major bank competitors to similar loans will be removed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
NEW YORK, May 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb was convicted on Friday of what authorities have called the first criminal securities charges brought over municipal bonds, a spokesman for federal prosecutors said.