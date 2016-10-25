Oct 25 Trelleborg AB
* Q4 market outlook: demand is expected to be on a par with
Q3 of 2016, adjusted for seasonal variations.
* Says net sales for Q3 of 2016 amounted to SEK 7,072 m
(5,975)
* Q3 ebit, excluding items affecting comparability, rose by
15 percent to SEK 915 m (798)
* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q3 sales were seen at sek 7,188
million, core ebit SEK 916 million
* Says trend in several segments remains subdued in most
markets, primarily offshore oil & gas, but also heavy general
industry and agriculture
* Says as previously, our growth is instead being driven by
other segments, such as the automotive and aerospace industries
* Says our assessment is that the trend in agricultural
markets, albeit clearly weaker than in the preceding year, is
starting to plateau at a low level.
