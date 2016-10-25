Oct 25 Ludwig Beck :

* Adverse weather conditions caused sales so far to fall below expectations in first nine months

* 9-mths at group level, Ludwig Beck generated gross sales in amount of 118.2 million euros ($128.63 million)(previous year: 100.9 million euros)

* To adjust its annual forecast to development so far

* Expects sales of goods at group level to reach approximately 174 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to range between 4 million to 5 million euros in 2016

* 9-month earnings after taxes totaled -3.6 million euros (previous year: 8.6 million euros).

* 9-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to -2.4 million euros (previous year: 9.9 million euros)

* On October 26, 2016, a new WORMLAND branch will be opened in Nuremberg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)