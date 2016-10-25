Oct 25 Pendragon Plc :
* Interim management statement
* Covers period from July 1 2016 to Oct. 24 2016
* Despite significant commentary on potential negative
impact of EU referendum, we have not experienced any noticeable
change in our customers' behaviour
* Like for like group sales grew 5.7 pct in Q3 versus a
strong comparator
* Group underlying profit increased by 6.3 pct
* Used revenue growth which accelerated to 8.3 pct on a like
for like basis
* Performance of group is in line with expectations for full
year - CEO
* Revenue grew by 5.7 pct on a like for like basis
* Based on discussions with our franchise partners, we do
not anticipate any material effect on new vehicle pricing as a
result of exchange rates
* Believe car manufacturers will try to mitigate this cost
to consumers via monthly payments
