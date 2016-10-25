Oct 25 Pendragon Plc :

* Interim management statement

* Covers period from July 1 2016 to Oct. 24 2016

* Despite significant commentary on potential negative impact of EU referendum, we have not experienced any noticeable change in our customers' behaviour

* Like for like group sales grew 5.7 pct in Q3 versus a strong comparator

* Group underlying profit increased by 6.3 pct

* Used revenue growth which accelerated to 8.3 pct on a like for like basis

* Performance of group is in line with expectations for full year - CEO

* Revenue grew by 5.7 pct on a like for like basis

* Based on discussions with our franchise partners, we do not anticipate any material effect on new vehicle pricing as a result of exchange rates

* Believe car manufacturers will try to mitigate this cost to consumers via monthly payments