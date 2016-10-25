Oct 25 Alandsbanken Abp :

* Q3 net operating profit down by 3 pct to 6.2 million euros ($6.75 million)

* Q3 profit for period attributable to shareholders down by 2 percent to 5.0 million euros

* Q3 loan losses 0.9 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago

* Q3 net interest income 13.7 million euros versus 13.6 million euros year ago

* Expects its net operating profit in 2016 to be about same or lower than in 2015