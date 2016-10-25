Oct 25 Hafslund ASA :
* Posted profit after tax of 255 million Norwegian crowns ($30.92 million) for Q3 versus 237
million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 659 million crowns versus 663 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating revenue 2.58 billion crowns versus 2.16 billion crowns year ago
* The profit after tax for Q4 is expected to be slightly lower than previous year on back of
positive non-recurring effects previous year
* Sees result for 2016 as whole is expected to be better than 2015
* Says average annual investments are expected to rise to around 2.1 billion for years 2017
to 2018, and 1.5 billion in 2016
* Says growth strategy for power sales business remains in place, despite planned IPO of
Markets will not be implemented as planned in 2016
($1 = 8.2471 Norwegian crowns)
