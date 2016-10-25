Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Nordic high-yield issuance to remain muted into 2018 as low oil price bites hard

* Moody's - overall Nordic high-yield rated and unrated bond issuance volumes are unlikely to retest 2014 peaks any time soon

* Moody's-Favourable operating environment in Sweden is unlikely to make up for difficult operating environment in norwegian shipping, oil & gas markets

* Moody's - views sweden as strongest growth prospects in the Nordic region Source text: bit.ly/2dEWdHX