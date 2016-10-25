Oct 25 Gkn Plc
* Trading update for nine months ended 30 september 2016;
management sales increased 21%, including organic sales growth
of 2%, in line with expectations.
* Principal markets performed in line with expectations set
out in our july results announcement.
* Sales in automotive businesses continue to perform well
against market and aerospace division grew in line with our
expectations.
* New commercial aerospace programmes continue to ramp-up,
although at a slower rate than expected.
* Despite slightly tougher macro-economic environment, group
continues to expect 2016 to be another year of growth."
