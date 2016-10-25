BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Oct 25 Intu Properties Plc
* Announces launch of an offering of 350 million stg of guaranteed convertible bonds due 2022 ( "bonds"), with an increase option of up to 50 million stg
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to: . Complete committed pipeline of developments of 212 million stg over next two years
* Refinance 101 million stg drawn on revolving credit facility for 410 million stg acquisition of remaining 50 per cent of Intu Merry Hill in June 2016
* These are expected to be accretive to both earnings and net asset value per share after taking account of offering
* Expected stabilised initial yield on these projects will be in range of 6 per cent and 10 percent
* Intends to use the net proceeds provide sufficient overall financial facilities to enable company to pursue further projects
* BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and HSBC are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners
* UBS Investment Bank is acting as co-bookrunner and Lloyds is acting as co-manager in connection with offering
* Rothschild is acting as adviser to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
NEW YORK, May 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb was convicted on Friday of what authorities have called the first criminal securities charges brought over municipal bonds, a spokesman for federal prosecutors said.