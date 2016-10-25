BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Oct 25 Siauliu Bankas AB :
* Earned 38.4 million euros ($41.79 million) of net profit over 9 months of 2016, while group earned 37.0 million euros of net profit
* Activity result for 9 months of 2015 amounted to 16.6 million euros for bank and to 17.2 million euros for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
NEW YORK, May 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb was convicted on Friday of what authorities have called the first criminal securities charges brought over municipal bonds, a spokesman for federal prosecutors said.