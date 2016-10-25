Oct 25 Efg Hermes Holdings Sae
* To expand into U.S. with permanent New York office
* Seeks U.S. Regulatory approval to open permanent office in
New York to serve institutional clients in the U.S
* Appoints Karim Baghdady as CEO of EFG Hermes USA
* EFG Hermes and New York-based Auerbach Grayson mutually
agreed to end their relationship with immediate effect
* EFG Hermes USA has applied to register as a broker-dealer
before the U.S SEC and is in process of becoming a member of
FINRA
* Says finalizing entry into Pakistani market
* While co pursues FINRA registration, firm to serve North
American clients through temporary chaperone agreement with
Brasil Plural Securities
Source: (bit.ly/2dELH3N)
