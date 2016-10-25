AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Yunbo Digital Synergy Group Ltd
* Yunbo Digital Synergy Group - Group is expected to record a loss before income tax of not less than HK$12,000,000 for six months ended 30 September 2016
* Expected result mainly attributable to a decrease in revenue and gross profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.