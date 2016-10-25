BRIEF-U.S.FDA says Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
Oct 25 Hafslund ASA :
* Head of legal and primary insider Tore Sande has as of Oct. 25 bought 13,000 Hafslund class A shares at price of 85.8 Norwegian crowns
* After this, Sande owns 39,020 class A shares and 1,030 class B shares in Hafslund Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
May 19 The wife of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell said on Friday that she did not believe the singer meant to kill himself, suggesting anxiety drugs he was taking might have played a role in his death.