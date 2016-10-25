Oct 25 Adani Port And Special Economic Zone Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 10.91 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 21.76 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 7.97 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 6.78 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 18.03 billion rupees

* Says in-principle approval for NCD issue of up to 20 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ejjSMi Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)