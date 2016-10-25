UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Oct 25 Deep Industries Ltd :
* Sept qtr net profit 167.7 mln rupees vs 80.1 mln rupees yr ago
* Sept quarter net sales 675 million rupees versus 342.4 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eiPvFx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* March quarter net profit 102.7 million rupees versus 24.6 million rupees year ago