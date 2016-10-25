Oct 25 NordNet AB
* Says board will evaluate offer from NNB Intressenter
and obtain a fairness opinion
* Says board has engaged Lenner & Partners as financial
advisor and Vinge as legal advisor in relation to offer
* Says Claes Dinkelspiel, Ulf Dinkelspiel and Tom
Dinkelspiel, being participants in the Offer, have not
participated and will not participate in the Board's processing
of or resolutions concerning the Offer
* Says the other members of the Board, Anna Frick, Kjell
Hedman, Bo Mattsson, Jaana Rosendahl and Anna Settman, have for
the purposes of the Offer appointed Kjell Hedman as chairman
