Oct 25 Ams AG :

* Says mid-term growth will accelerate thanks to Heptagon - conference call call

* About core business in 2017: don't see many changes, projects are or track

* Margin in Q4: certain impact based on write-downs

* Heptagon acquisition: expects return on investment of this CAPEX to be below 3 years

* Dividend policy: there is no change planned

* There are working capital needs for Heptagon

* Largest customer of Heptagon is 80 percent of revenue; there wasn't any negative feedback on the acquisition from this customer

* Believes Heptagon is top three of the market in light sensors Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)