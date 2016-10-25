AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Ams AG :
* Says mid-term growth will accelerate thanks to Heptagon - conference call call
* About core business in 2017: don't see many changes, projects are or track
* Margin in Q4: certain impact based on write-downs
* Heptagon acquisition: expects return on investment of this CAPEX to be below 3 years
* Dividend policy: there is no change planned
* There are working capital needs for Heptagon
* Largest customer of Heptagon is 80 percent of revenue; there wasn't any negative feedback on the acquisition from this customer
* Believes Heptagon is top three of the market in light sensors Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.