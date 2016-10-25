Oct 25 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

* Sept-quarter consol net profit 2.38 billion rupees

* Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 16.95 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 3.05 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.88 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 13.79 billion rupees

* Growth in advertismemnts spends has been held up so far