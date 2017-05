Oct 25 Symphony Ltd

* Symphony Ltd - sept quarter net profit 392.8 million rupees

* Symphony Ltd - sept quarter net sales 1.50 billion rupees

* Symphony Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 287.6 million rupees; net sales was 1.14 billion rupees

* Symphony Ltd says declared second interim dividend of INR 1 per share Source text - (bit.ly/29ywqvo) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)