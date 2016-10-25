Oct 25 Koninklijke Wessanen NV :
* Weaker pound will have an impact on our business - conf
call
* On Germany: sees good growht in drugstore sales - conf
call
* On Italy: looking to bring third party projects in house
- conf call
* Expects net debt at end of 2016 in range of 25-30 million
euros ($27-33 million) - conf call
* On private label decline in Italy: number not to be
extrapolated to 2017 - conf call
* On M&A: still looking at number of opportunities - conf
call
* On UK: significant part of UK portfolio is sourced outside
UK - conf call
* On UK: seeing uptick in costs due to weakness of pound -
conf call
* Most of Mrs Crimble products sourced in euros - conf call
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)