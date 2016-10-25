Oct 25 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 3.88 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 27.13 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.38 billion rupees; total income from operations was 24.24 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 3.88 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividednd of 40 percent

* Appointed Umesh Revankar as MD and CEO

* Approved issue of NCDs worth 70 billion rupees

* Approved resignation of Jasmit Singh Gujral as MD, CEO Source text : bit.ly/2fbMtW5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)