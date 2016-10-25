BRIEF-U.S.FDA says Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
Oct 25 Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co Ltd
* Tong ren tang technologies co ltd - gong qin has tendered his resignation from positions as an executive director and vice chairman of board
* Rao zu hai was nominated as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 The wife of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell said on Friday that she did not believe the singer meant to kill himself, suggesting anxiety drugs he was taking might have played a role in his death.