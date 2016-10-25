BRIEF-U.S.FDA says Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
Oct 25 Orion Oyj :
* Q3 sales 258.6 million euros ($281.64 million) versus 249 million euros seen in Reuters poll
* Q3 EBIT 92.0 million euros (Reuters poll 69.2 million euros)
* Outlook estimate for 2016 remains unchanged - sees net sales to be slightly higher than in 2015, operating profit ex. possible capital gains to exceed 270 million euros Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 The wife of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell said on Friday that she did not believe the singer meant to kill himself, suggesting anxiety drugs he was taking might have played a role in his death.