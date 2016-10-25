AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Tom Group Ltd
* Has resolved to, by end of this year, cease operation of china entertainment television broadcast limited and its subsidiaries
* In connection with cessation of operation of CETV group, steps will be taken to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals and to terminate all relevant existing contracts
* Believes that termination of CETV agreements, cessation of operation of CETV will not have material effect on operation of group
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.