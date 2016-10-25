Oct 25 China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd :

* China sky chemical fibre - company has on filed a lawsuit in high court of singapore against zheng kai su for fraudulent / unauthorised use of group's funds

* China sky chemical fibre co ltd- company has also lodged a report with commercial affairs department against mr zheng on 24 october 2016

* Will also take other actions including filing a police report in china against zheng in due course

* China sky chemical fibre - zheng also accused of fraudulent/unauthorised use of group's assets for securing loans in of about rmb 1.07 billion

