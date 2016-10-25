Oct 25 China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
:
* China sky chemical fibre - company has on filed a lawsuit
in high court of singapore against zheng kai su for fraudulent /
unauthorised use of group's funds
* China sky chemical fibre co ltd- company has also lodged a
report with commercial affairs department against mr zheng on 24
october 2016
* Will also take other actions including filing a police
report in china against zheng in due course
* China sky chemical fibre - zheng also accused of
fraudulent/unauthorised use of group's assets for securing loans
in of about rmb 1.07 billion
