BRIEF-U.S.FDA says Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
Oct 25 IHH Healthcare Bhd :
* PCH Holding Pte.received approval for transfer of 100% equity interest in shanghai gleneagles hospital management to parkway group healthcare
* Transfer at a consideration of rmb6.1 million
* Internal reorganisation will not have any effect on ihh's issued and paid-up share capital and substantial shareholders' shareholdings
* There shall be no material effect on the earnings, net assets or gearing of ihh for the financial year ending 31 december 2016
