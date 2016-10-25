AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Netel:
* Subscription of new shares under general mandate
* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Gross proceeds arising from subscription will be HK$2.5 million
* Company conditionally agreed to issue 25 million subscription shares at a price of HK$0.10 per subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.