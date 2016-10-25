BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
Oct 25 Seacor Holdings Inc -
* Says sent letter to board of directors of Gulfmark Offshore dated October 18, 2016
* Believe Gulfmark can restructure its debt and continue operating independently
* Gulfmark's recent public filings show that it appears to face a liquidity shortfall
* Seacor holdings -"based on reported transactions and broker appraisals, Gulfmark's debt materially exceeds value of its assets"
* Seacor holdings -Gulfmark's board to consider prepackaged reorganization and combination with Seacor Marine Holdings Inc, unit owned offshore marine subsidiary Source text : bit.ly/2eMSnZx Further company coverage:
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, May 19 Several Brazilian hedge funds suffered their worst one-day losses in at least a decade on Thursday after the country's financial markets were slammed by a graft scandal threatening to topple President Michel Temer and his reform agenda.