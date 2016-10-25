BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 Bertam Alliance Bhd :
* Bertam alliance bhd- budaya identiti sdn. bhd. Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with pyl agriculture sdn
* Bertam alliance bhd- agreement for disposal of all that piece of agriculture land for a total consideration of 15.5 million rgt
* Bertam alliance bhd- proceeds from the proposed disposal will be utilised to fund strategic development projects
* Bertam alliance - proposed disposal will not have any effect on the issued and paid up capital of bertam and the shareholding of substantial shareholders
* Bertam alliance - proposed disposal is expected to contribute positively to consolidated net assets, earnings of bertam group
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.