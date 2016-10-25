Oct 25 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Lexicon reports positive top-line results in phase 2
dose-ranging study for sotagliflozin in patients with type 1
diabetes
* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - trial met its primary
endpoint
* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc says sotagliflozin was
generally well tolerated in study
* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - sanofi is expected to
commence phase 3 clinical trials for sotagliflozin in patients
with type 2 diabetes this year
* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc- there were no reported deaths
in study
* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - conducting a second pivotal
phase 3 clinical trial (intandem2) from which top-line results
are expected in december 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: