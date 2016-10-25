BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
Oct 25 Amgen Inc :
* Amgen to invest in Israel-based ehealth ventures
* Amgen (europe) gmbh - announced an investment in ehealth ventures, an israel-based "digital health incubator" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, May 19 Several Brazilian hedge funds suffered their worst one-day losses in at least a decade on Thursday after the country's financial markets were slammed by a graft scandal threatening to topple President Michel Temer and his reform agenda.