Oct 25 Asian Paints Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 4.95 billion rupees

* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 42.32 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 5.05 billion rupees

* Says approved payment of interim dividend of 2.65 rupees per share

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 4.19 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 38.40 billion rupees

* Says prolonged monsoon did affect demand in west and central India