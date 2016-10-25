BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 Malaysia Pacific Corporation Bhd -
* Co has received the notice of application to proceed with the order for sale dated 26 september 2016 from RHB's solicitor Source text (bit.ly/2dF32cC) Further company coverage:
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.