BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
Oct 25 Amazon.Com Inc :
* Amazon restaurants launches free one-hour delivery on prime now in brooklyn
* Says "prime members in Brooklyn can now enjoy delivery from popular restaurants" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, May 19 Several Brazilian hedge funds suffered their worst one-day losses in at least a decade on Thursday after the country's financial markets were slammed by a graft scandal threatening to topple President Michel Temer and his reform agenda.