Oct 25 Terraform Power Inc

* D. E. Shaw & co says it delivered letter of intent to Centerview Partners LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Rothschild, related to Terraform Power.

* D. E. Shaw & Co says indicated its interest in a transaction in which D. E. Shaw's affiliate would become operating sponsor of Terraform Power.

* D. E. Shaw & Co says letter of intent is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence review and the negotiation of definitive agreements