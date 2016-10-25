UPDATE 2-Deere profit beats on strong farm equipment demand, shares jump
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
Oct 25 Terraform Power Inc
* D. E. Shaw & co says it delivered letter of intent to Centerview Partners LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Rothschild, related to Terraform Power.
* D. E. Shaw & Co says indicated its interest in a transaction in which D. E. Shaw's affiliate would become operating sponsor of Terraform Power.
* D. E. Shaw & Co says letter of intent is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence review and the negotiation of definitive agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia is offering 15 conventional and unconventional oil and gas blocks to potential bidders, government officials said on Friday, hoping more flexible terms will help reverse flagging interest in the sector after lacklustre performance in 2016.