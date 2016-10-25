BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 United Security Bancshares
* Effective october 19, California Department Of Business Oversight terminated MOU with United Security Bank, primary unit of co
* Lifting of MOU reflects co's improvement in financial condition, ongoing compliance with terms of MOU - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/2eMQqwl Further company coverage:
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.