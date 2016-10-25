Oct 25 Willowglen Msc Bhd :
* Willowglen services pte ltd has been awarded contracts by
sp power assets limited
* Willowglen msc bhd- contract valued equivalent to about
8.4 million rgt for the design, supply and installation of radio
frequency identification system
* Willowglen msc- awarded contract valued equivalent to
about 2.4 million rgt for the design, supply and installation of
rfid system to transmission cable tunnel
* Willowglen msc bhd- contract is expected to contribute
positively to the group's earnings and net assets per share for
fy ending dec. 31 2016 to 2018
