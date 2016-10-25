Oct 25 Philip Morris International Inc

* Philip Morris International says in September, Thailand's Department Of Special Investigations commenced formal investigations against co

* Philip Morris International says in the DSI alleged that Philip Morris (Thailand) jointly with others underpaid customs duties and excise taxes of about $250 million

* Philip Morris says it disagrees with DSI's allegations, believes that its declared import prices are in compliance with customs valuation agreement of the WTO and Thai law

* Philip Morris - If at end of investigations, DSI recommends prosecution, DSI will refer matter to public prosecutor, who will decide whether to file formal charges against its unit

* Philip Morris - investigation relates to alleged underpayment by co of customs duties, excise taxes of about $1.8 billion, relating to imports from Indonesia covering 2000-2003