US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.83 pct, S&P 0.91 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Oct 25 Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd
* To make preferential issue of 25 million convertible warrants Source text : bit.ly/2eGSjfm Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.83 pct, S&P 0.91 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)