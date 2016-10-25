AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp :
* Can-Fite signs distribution deal for liver cancer drug CF102 in South Korea
* Can fite biopharma says signed a distribution agreement with Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals for exclusive right to distribute CF102
* Deal provides for up to $3 million in upfront and milestone payments & a percentage rate of royalty payments in low twenties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.