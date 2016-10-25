BRIEF-India's Bharat Bijlee March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 102.7 million rupees versus 24.6 million rupees year ago
Oct 25 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 948.2 million rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 14.92 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.46 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 14.20 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eH3Co6 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 20 million rupees versus 28.6 million rupees year ago