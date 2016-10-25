Oct 25 Debao Property Development Ltd
* Business and operations of group are not affected by
investigations and will continue as normal
* Debao property development ltd - Yuan Le Sheng been
requested by procuratorate to assist in investigations
* During investigations, Yuan Jiajun, will be appointed as
alternate director to Yuan Le Sheng
* Debao property development -executive chairman and chief
executive officer assisting in investigations on a chinese
official by People's Procuratorate of Nanhai District
* Debao property development ltd - procuratorate has not
disclosed to company any further details on investigations.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: