BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 MBF Group SA :
* Buys 1,008 shares representing 42 percent stake in Deltoid Sp. z o.o. for 131,040 zlotys ($33,106) in total
* On Oct. 24, Deltoid Sp. z o.o. resolved to change its name to Luxury Trade Sp. z o.o.
* Deltoid (Luxury Trade) operates in the field of education, entertainment and children product trade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9582 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.