Oct 25 MBF Group SA :

* Buys 1,008 shares representing 42 percent stake in Deltoid Sp. z o.o. for 131,040 zlotys ($33,106) in total

* On Oct. 24, Deltoid Sp. z o.o. resolved to change its name to Luxury Trade Sp. z o.o.

* Deltoid (Luxury Trade) operates in the field of education, entertainment and children product trade