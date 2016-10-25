Oct 25 Pentair Plc :

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations

* Updates its 2016 gaap eps guidance to approximately $2.50 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $3.00.

* Sees fy 2016 sales $4.9 billion

* Anticipates full year 2016 sales of $4.9 billion, or up about 7 percent on a reported basis and down approximately 1 percent on a core basis

* Continues to expect to deliver full year free cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income

* "Remain on track for sale of our valves & controls business to be completed at end of this year or early next year"

* Updating q4 guidance to reflect ongoing sluggish industrial environment; no longer expect to see typical end of year push on capital spending

* Qtrly net sales $1,210.7 million versus $1,112.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $5.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S