Oct 25 Bulten AB
* Q3 order bookings amounted to SEK 602 million, a decrease
of -7.7 pct on same period last year
* Q3 net sales reached SEK 601 million, down -2.7 pct on
same period last year
* Q3 operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 39 million vs
year-ago 36 mln
* Says "we still expect 2016 to be a year of growth in line
with expectations for European vehicle production with exception
of export volumes, which are expected to be weaker"
* Says "rate of sales was slightly weak, mainly at start of
quarter, but recovered during September"
* Says "Volume development and order bookings deteriorated
slightly due to model shifts by our customers, lower export
volumes to China and to heavy vehicle production, and to some
effects of Brexit"
* Says Bulten's prospects for gaining further market share
are very good from the second half of 2017, based on signed
contracts and also on ongoing discussions with customers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: