AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma plc - raises full-year 2016 net sales guidance and confirms full-year 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance
* Horizon Pharma plc sees full-year 2016 net sales approximately $980 to $985 million
* Horizon Pharma - raising net sales guidance on a non-GAAP adjusted basis to approximately $1.045 to $1.050 billion excluding $65 million settlement for fy
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.