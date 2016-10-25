Oct 25 Orange Polska SA :

* Chief Financial Officer at Orange Polish unit Orange Polska said on Tuesday the company will try to accelerate the sale of its real estate assets.

* The company, which is Poland's biggest fixed line telecom operator, said last year its real estate assets for sale were worth 1 billion zlotys ($252.82 million) at the time.

* Maciej Nowohonski also a news conference that the company considers selling up to 800 million zlotys of handset clients receivables.

* On Monday Orange Polska reported a bigger than expected third quarter net profit. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9554 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)