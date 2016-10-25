Oct 25 Orange Polska SA :
* Chief Financial Officer at Orange Polish unit
Orange Polska said on Tuesday the company will try to accelerate
the sale of its real estate assets.
* The company, which is Poland's biggest fixed line telecom
operator, said last year its real estate assets for sale were
worth 1 billion zlotys ($252.82 million) at the time.
* Maciej Nowohonski also a news conference that the company
considers selling up to 800 million zlotys of handset clients
receivables.
* On Monday Orange Polska reported a bigger than expected
third quarter net profit.
($1 = 3.9554 zlotys)
