U.S. stocks suffered $8.9 billion outflow as Trump storm built
LONDON, May 19 Investors ditched almost $9 billion of U.S. equities as political turmoil in Washington built up in the past week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch figures showed on Friday.
Oct 25 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :
* New results presented for opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrate encouraging response rate in an expanded population of heavily pre-treated classical hodgkin lymphoma patients
* Safety profile of opdivo consistent with reported data in tumor type, no new clinically meaningful safety signals identified
* says after a median follow-up of 8.8 months, opdivo demonstrated an objective response of 73% overall, median pfs of 11.2 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, May 19 The US Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) market is targeting Chinese banks and insurance companies in the hope that a more diversified investor base will help to offset the effects of falling returns and the introduction of new rules that require managers to hold some of their fund’s risk.