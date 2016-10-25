TREASURIES-Yields near one-month lows as political risk in focus

(Adds Trump details, Bullard comments, Treasury supply; Updates prices) * Trump allegations main investor focus * Bullard warns against aggressive rate hikes * Treasury to sell $88 bln coupon-bearing supply next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 19 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors worried that allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump would disrupt efforts to cut taxes and increase spending. The Washington Post on Friday reported tha