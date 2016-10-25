Oct 25 Hubbell Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $1.56

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.63 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.25 to $5.35

* Hubbell Inc says net sales in the third quarter of 2016 were $907 million, an increase of 3%

* Hubbell Inc says full year 2016 earnings per share expectation anticipates $0.35 of restructuring and related costs

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $907.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "acquisitions drove sales growth in the quarter in the face of flat end markets,"

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S